Viral UFC Star Called Out for Fight With Grappling Legend After Dominant UFC Win

One of the UFC’s fastest-rising contenders knows exactly who she wants to face next after extending her undefeated record last weekend.

Following on from the UFC White House event that featured a total of seven fights and saw two new UFC champions crowned to close out the night, the UFC returned home to Las Vegas, NV last Saturday for UFC Vegas 119.

The main event saw Manel Kape possibly set himself up for a flyweight title shot when he avenged his previous loss to Kyoji Horiguchi, and earlier in the night women’s bantamweight contender Bia Mesquita improved to 8-0 with a first-round submission of Melissa Mullins.

Bia Mesquita Calls Out Ailin Perez After UFC Vegas 119 Win

Speaking to the media immediately following her win, Mesquita made it clear that she’d like to meet top-ranked contender Ailin Perez her next time out.

“I’m looking forward to fighting Ailin Perez,” Mesquita said after beating Mullins (h/t MMA Junkie). “I think she’s No. 5 right now and I’m ready to chase that fight. I think she’s very disrespectful inside the cage. I don’t think that is a place to be shaking her a**…She’s kind of disgusting for the division. I don’t think she’s a role model to be there and that’s why I want to beat her.”

After dropping her promotional debut to Stephanie Egger in 2022, Perez has stormed into bantamweight title contention with six-straight victories.

Karol Rosa (red gloves) fights Ailin Perez (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While her performances have obviously garnered attention, her habit of “twerking” after her wins has also helped the 31-year-old make more of a name for herself while drawing the ire of fighters like Mesquita.

UFC Women's Bantamweight Division Waiting for Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

Mesquita may only be eight fights into her professional MMA career, but the news that she’d signed with the UFC last year was a significant move for the promotion given the Brazilian’s stellar grappling credentials.

"This is no place to shake your ass" 😳@BiaMesquitaJJ knows exactly who she wants to fight next!



[ #UFCVegas119 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Tj1X48dDpn — UFC (@ufc) June 20, 2026

“The Lady GOAT” is one of the most decorated women in the history of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, boasting a record-number of IBJJF World championship titles. A member of the IBJJF Hall of Fame, Mesquita made the jump to MMA in 2024 and joined the UFC after she won the LFA women’s bantamweight belt in June of last year.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 35-year-old only has three UFC wins under her belt but clearly wants to work towards a title shot as quickly as possible. A matchup with Perez would certainly present that opportunity, but the women’s bantamweight division is also currently at a bit of a standstill while Kayla Harrison recovers from the neck surgery that postponed her superfight with returning UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes.