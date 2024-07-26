UFC News: Jon Jones’ Former Foe Asks Dana White for Rematch - ‘He Already Lost to Me'
Jon Jones has received one of the more unexpected callouts of his UFC career, this time from the only fighter to have a win over him.
The two-weight UFC Champion would have an undefeated record were it not for his 2009 fight against Matt Hamill that saw the bloodied light heavyweight get his hand raised by disqualification due to illegal downward elbows being thrown by Jones. A rising prospect at the time, Jones fell to 9-1 in his career, never to lose again in his next 19 fights.
Jones: "Undefeated Then, Undefeated Now..."
Nearly 15 years later, Jones (27-1, 1 NC) reportedly has the chance to appeal his DQ loss to Matt Hamill and have it changed to a No Contest as a result of the '12 to 6 elbow' rule being eliminated by the ABC Committee earlier this week.
"Undefeated then, undefeated now.. @danawhite we gotta get that loss out of the history books," Jones reacted to the rule change on Instagram, tagging UFC CEO Dana White about potentially getting the one and only loss of his career off his record.
Matt Hamill Offers To Fight Jon Jones For The Heavyweight Title
Following the news, it wouldn't take long for Jones' former foe Hamill to come out of the woodwork, with the 47 year-old even asking White for a rematch with the UFC Heavyweight Champion.
"Let’s cut this chase…@danawhite- I know you’re desperate to get @jonnybones an undefeated record," Hamill wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I see how you want to profit from that! Is also why you bail him out of all the other things."
"How about a rematch?! I’ll be happy to fight him for a heavyweight title. If I beat him, I want a UFC belt. Let me know if Stipe Miocic backs out. I’ll take short notice, just remember he already lost to me!"
Yeah, That's Not Happening...
Hamill (12-8) hasn't fought since a 2018 split decision-win over Chris Birchler, which brought his post-UFC record to 2-3. "The Hammer" was let go by the UFC in 2013 after dropping three of his last four fights in the promotion.
Being the only man to say they have a win over Jon Jones, Hamill's resume also includes victories over Mark Munoz, Keith Jardine and former champ Tito Ortiz. Hamill has been deaf since birth, making his first 15 fights in the premier promotion all the more impressive.
As for Jon Jones' next opponent, it definitely won't be a rematch with Matt Hamill, but a legacy fight with former heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic instead, rumored for New York City in November. Dana White has also confirmed that the winner of the interim title fight between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes this weekend at UFC 304 will go on to fight the winner of Jones vs. Miocic.
