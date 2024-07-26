WWE SmackDown Preview: Can The Bloodline Move Closer to Championship Gold?
WWE Friday Night SmackDown takes place this evening and there are high stakes involved for one key match.
Tonight's episode of the blue brand was taped inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska last week. The show will air on FOX in the United States at 8 p.m. ET.
SmackDown will feature a tag team gauntlet match to determine the number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Featured in the gauntlet will be Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa of The Bloodline, The Street Profits, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Pretty Deadly, Legado del Fantasma, and the team of Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews.
WWE OFFICIALS REPORTEDLY THRILLED WITH MONDAY NIGHT RAW SUPERSTAR, NEW CONTRACT?
WWE SmackDown Preview - LA Knight Meets Santos Escobar Before Facing Logan Paul
"The Megastar" LA Knight will be challenging Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam 2024. Before he locks horns with "The Maverick," Knight goes one-on-one with Santos Escobar tonight.
There will also be a tag team grudge match this evening. WWE Women's Champion Bayley teams with Michin to take on Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton.
Check back on the MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated homepage for spoiler-free WWE Friday Night SmackDown results before the show airs.
WWE SUMMERSLAM 2024 START TIME, DATE, MATCH CARD, & CODY RHODES VS. SOLO SIKOA
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.