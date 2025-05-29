Paddy Pimblett turns down top contender with savage response
Paddy Pimblett is looking to get the most bang for his buck as he fights for higher stakes in the UFC.
Now the UFC's No. 8-ranked lightweight contender, 'The Baddy' is looking for a shot at the top five. A dominant knockout over Michael Chandler at UFC 314- and an impressive cult following -has given Pimblett the leverage he needs to call his shots.
Some names stand out to Pimblett more than others...
Ian Machado Garry manifests future title fight against UFC's pound-for-pound best
Paddy Pimblett shuts down Arman Tsarukyan as his next UFC fight
Earlier this month, No. 1 lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan shot his shot at Pimblett, saying a fight 'makes sense' while Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria duke it out for the title at UFC 317.
"Yeah I'll take that [a fight with Pimblett in Summer]," Tsarukyan told Red Corner MMA. "Because he has a big name. . . It makes sense."
Tsarukyan dropped out of title contention after withdrawing from UFC 311 with an injury in January. He has since failed to curry favor with the UFC after turning down a UFC Abu Dhabi main event rematch with Mateusz Gamrot.
Pimblett, however, believes nobody cares to watch Tsarukyan fight either way. He'd rather fight Justin Gaethje in a title eliminator.
"No one [cares] about Arman Tsarukyan and people actually want to watch Gaethje fight," Pimblett told BBC. "People know it'll be an exciting fight, me versus Gaethje. Tsarukyan, he's just an absolute tool." [h/t BBC]
Pimblett hopes to fight in Abu Dhabi this October, a still-unconfirmed event that could be headlined by a matchup between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena, or Magomed Ankalaev and any one of a plethora of viable contenders.
