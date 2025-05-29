UFC rival predicts whether Jon Jones will fight Tom Aspinall in 2025

MMA Knockout

What feels like a never-ending cycle as to whether Jon Jones fights Tom Aspinall for Jones' UFC Heavyweight Championship took an interesting turn this week when an old rival of Jones attempted to offer perspective on what is really going on behind the scenes and why the fight hasn't happened yet.

Jones-Aspinall Still In Limbo

Enter Daniel Cormier, the former two-division champion and someone familiar with Jones dating to their rivalry in the mid-2010s.

Jon Jones keeps Tom Aspinall waitin
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Although Cormier never defeated Jones, he shares similar feelings as Aspinall as the British superstar waits for the biggest fight of his life.

"You know what I think a big worry might be for him? With Aspinall, he could potentially get knocked out," Cormier told Ben Askren on the pair's Funky and the Champ podcast.

Cormier said if Aspinall were to accept the fight, the anxiety of waiting even longer for Jones could come back to bite him, despite the worry of not fighting him having subsided in this hypothetical scenario.

Jon Jones lands a hit against Daniel Cormier during UFC 214 at Honda Center.
Jon Jones lands a hit against Daniel Cormier during UFC 214 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Like legitimately knocked out and put on his back and out cold," Cormier continued. "I just don't know he wants to have that visual of him in the world. Because I've seen myself get beat, and I'm like, 'God, that's such a horrible visual every time.'"

Daniel Cormier Gives Verdict On Jones-Aspinall

Cormier says he doesn't picture a world where the fight doesn't happen, simply because there is too much at stake.

Cormier predicts whether Jones-Aspinall happen
Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Daniel Cormier (blue gloves) celebrates beating Stipe Miocic (red gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I don't know that he vacates without fighting him, because I think the visual and the lasting thought would be that 'he ran from him,' and I don't know his ego could handle that he ran from someone," Cormier said.

Cormier also believes Jones wants to erase any doubt he is "afraid" to take on all challengers, especially considering Jones never fought Francis Ngannou when Ngannou was champion.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.
Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

 "The idea that people would think he is afraid means more to him than going out there and fighting him and taking the chance," Cormier said.

Jones might just be MMA's most unpopular star. After all, a fan-made petition calling for UFC CEO Dana White to strip the champion has reached insurmountable numbers, and is only going up.

Now, the MMA world waits with bated breath to see whether Jones-Aspinall happens, or if it's another UFC pipe dream.

