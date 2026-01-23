UFC Pulls Fight From UFC 324 After Fighter Collapses on Stage During Weigh-Ins

The UFC has pulled a scheduled fight from the UFC 324 prelims following a scary moment that occurred during the event’s morning weigh-ins.

After a lengthy break during the holiday period, the UFC is set to return tomorrow night and officially kick off its new deal with Paramount when UFC 324 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The card is headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett and also features a number of former champions and title challengers, but itñs bantamweight fighter Cameron Smotherman that has dominated MMA headlines today after he collapsed during the UFC 324 weigh-ins.

Cameron Smotherman Collapses After Making Weight For UFC 324

After successfully hitting 135 lbs. on the scale for a matchup with Ricky Turcios, Smotherman began to walk off the stage and collapsed before he made it to the stairs.

Oh my goodness...



Cameron Smotherman just passed out on stage after making weight pic.twitter.com/fw881V1JuO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 23, 2026

The official UFC 324 Morning Weigh-In Show team, which included UFC commentator Laura Sanko, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, and former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman, were audibly shocked by the scene and noted that it was something they had never seen in all their combined years of combat sports experience.

Smotherman was carried off the stage by his team and members of UFC staff that were on site for the weigh-ins, and Aaron Bronsteter reports the 28-year-old was at least responsive immediately prior to being helped off stage.

Smotherman was just carried off the stage by his team and UFC personnel.



He was drinking electrolytes and responsive beforehand. pic.twitter.com/vQArBJUhYz — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 23, 2026

Two Fighters Also Miss Weight Ahead Of UFC's Paramount Debut

The UFC sensibly scrapped Smotherman’s fight with Turcios immediately after the incident occurred, leaving UFC 324 with a total of 12 fights.

Cameron Smotherman (red gloves) fights Serhiy Sidey (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Though nowhere near as significant as Smotherman’s medical emergency, the UFC 324 weigh-ins did feature a bit of drama involving two other fighters scheduled to compete at the event.

Former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo and top-ranked flyweight contender Alex Perez both missed weight for their matchups with Umar Nurmagomedov and Charles Johnson. Those fights will proceed as scheduled, and Figueiredo and Perez will both forfeit 25% of their purses to their opponents.

Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) reacts after defeating Cody Garbrandt (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The bantamweight bout between Smotherman and Turcios would have seen both men enter the cage to potentially fight for their places on the UFC roster after they both dropped their previous two fights, but for now the priority for the promotion will be making sure that Smotherman receives any necessary medical treatment following a scary moment that casts a fairly significant shadow over UFC 324 and the UFC's debut on Paramount.

