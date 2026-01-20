UFC legend Jon Jones offers stunning prediction before next Gable Steveson MMA fight

Even though the book may not be quite closed on his own combat sports legacy, future UFC Hall of Famer Jon Jones appears to be all-in on helping Gable Steveson advance his MMA career.

A two-time NCAA Division 1 National Champion in freestyle wrestling as well as a gold medalist at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Steveson made his highly-anticipated MMA debut last September at LFA 217 and got his hand raised after less than two minutes of action.

The 25-year-old also picked up a 15-second win in Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship before he stopped Kevin Hein in just 24 seconds in his second MMA fight, and all three of those victories came in a span of less than three months.

Jon Jones Predicts UFC Glory For Gable Steveson

After logging less than half a round of total fight time across his three outings late last year, Steveson is now set to for his third MMA bout against 14-fight veteran Huge Lezame at Mexican Fight League 3 on February 19.

The Olympian’s friendship with fellow Jackson Wink MMA fighter Jones has been already been on full display during Steveson’s young MMA career, and “Bones” recently shared a video of himself holding pads for “the new heavyweight champion of the world” as he prepares to face Lezame in February.

“Great weekend with [Gable Steveson]. He’s leveling up extraordinarily fast. Teaching is a martial art of its own, and I’m still learning it. Won’t be long now until we’re standing there with the new heavyweight champion of the world.”

Will "Bones" Come Out Of Retirement In 2026?

It would be no surprise to see the UFC sign Steveson outright or book him for Dana White’s Contender Series if he’s able to pick up a few more wins this year, and it will be interesting to see if Jones follows through on his plans for a return to the UFC before then.

Considered by many to be the greatest fighter in the history of the UFC and MMA as a whole, Jones carved out his combat sports legacy with a largely-dominant run in the UFC’s light heavyweight division before he made a long-teased move up to heavyweight in 2023. After winning the division’s vacant belt with a first-round submission at UFC 285, Jones defended his title once against Stipe Miocic and announced his retirement last summer.

Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It didn’t take long for the currently-retired UFC legend to express interest in a fight at the UFC’s planned White House event in June, and fans are patiently waiting to see if a Jones return might finally provide a long-desired title bout with Tom Aspinall or a potential superfight with the likes of Alex Pereira.

