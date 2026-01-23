UFC 324 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Gaethje vs. Pimblett

UFC 324 is set to go down tomorrow (January 24) and today 26 fighters will step on the scale in Las Vegas, NV to weigh-in for the event.

The card’s headlining attraction is an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, with the winner expected to welcome UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria back to action later this year in a title unification bout.

The night’s co-main event will see Sean O’Malley try to fight his way back into bantamweight title contention in a fight with Song Yadong after the planned co-main headliner between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes fell through due to an injury to Harrison’s neck.

UFC 324 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results

The rest of the UFC 324 main card also includes another former champion looking to earn a title shot in a second weight class, as well as pivotal matchups for the heavyweight and featherweight divisions.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta will try to carry his momentum from an impressive 2025 into the new year when he takes on Derrick Lewis, who previously challenged for the UFC heavyweight title and is the promotion’s all-time leader in knockouts.

Derrick Lewis (red gloves) reacts after defeating Tallison Teixeira (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Two-time strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas also squares off with #2-ranked women’s flyweight contender Natalia Silva in a fight that will decide the next challenger for Valentina Shevchenko. The main card action opens with an intriguing featherweight bout featuring top-ranked contenders Arnold Allen and Jean Silva.

Rose Namajunas (red gloves) fights Miranda Maverick (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The night’s featured prelim also carries significant stakes for the UFC bantamweight division, as former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov takes on former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo. The rest of the UFC 324 prelims include plenty of other exciting matchups, such as a battle between top-ranked flyweights Alex Perez and Charles Johnson as well as the return of rising middleweight star Ateba Gautier for a bout with Andrey Pulyaev.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Umar Nurmagomedov (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The weigh-ins for UFC 323 are set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 23. You can check out a live stream of the official Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC 324 Main Card

• Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett – For the Interim UFC Lightweight Championship



• Co-Main Event: Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong



• Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis



• Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas



• Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva

UFC 324 Preliminary Card

• Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo



• Ateba Gautier vs. Andrey Pulyaev



• Nikita Krylov vs. Modestas Bukauskas



• Alex Perez vs. Charles Johnson



• Michael Johnson vs. Alexander Hernandez



• Josh Hokit vs. Denzel Freeman



• Ricky Turcios vs. Cameron Smotherman



• Ty Miller vs. Adam Fugitt

