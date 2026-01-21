Conor McGregor gives bizarre update on UFC contract status ahead of White House event

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor still wants to compete for the promotion, but there are still several questions that need to be answered before he does exactly that.

McGregor recently revealed that he is in talks (again) with the UFC for a new contract, given that the promotion has swiftly transitioned from the pay-per-view model to the all-in-one streaming service format through Paramount+ (one flat fee, no additional charges).

"I'm going into negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in February, and I'm very interested to go," McGregor said on a live stream. "They've actually got a new deal with Paramount. It's worth $7.7 billion, so the company has 4x its profit. And my contract, essentially, is void right now because there's no more pay-per-view, whereas my contract was based on pay-per-view sales."

McGregor says he sees a resolution being reached in time for a return for a fight at the White House June 14. Although former "BMF" champion Jorge Masvidal appears down to fight McGregor, UFC CEO Dana White told TMZ Sports Tuesday that any discussion of a bout between the pair is "goofy s*** after shutting down a possible Michael Chandler fight five days earlier.

Regardless, McGregor just wants to fight.

Will Conor McGregor Return To The UFC?

"I'm the highest-generating pay-per-view fighter of all time," McGregor said. "Now that the pay-per-view system is done, I'm due a new contract. So, we're going into negotiations in February, and I'm very interested to see how it goes."

White has since changed his tune, confirming to TMZ Sports that the UFC's weekly schedule has been altered beginning next Monday. Instead of waiting until their Tuesday matchmaking session, the White House card will begin being built as early as Monday. Once a headliner and co-headliner are finalized, White said he would fly to the White House to confirm the details with President Donald Trump.

Despite the UFC having yet to make an official announcement on any of their channels about a McGregor comeback fight, the Irishman said he would "for sure" be on the card (even though there are previous career examples where he didn't show, for one reason or another).

UFC 303 in June 2024 is a prime example.

Time has since passed, however.

Conor McGregor Has No Preferences For UFC White House Fight

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I'm warming up now for the White House fight," McGregor said. "I'm gonna be at it, yeah. For sure."

It's safe to assume the wheels are in motion...kind of...for the spectacle to commence.

We'll see how it plays out.

