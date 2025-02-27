Dustin Poirier gives rival Conor McGregor 'special' advice for UFC comeback fight
The Dustin Poirier-Conor McGregor rivalry is always going to be a talking point when MMA fans further examine the sport's short, yet dynamic, history thus far.
From September 2014 to July 2021, Poirier and McGregor shared the Octagon during three separate occasions, as the Louisiana-native edged the former two-division UFC champion in two high-selling pay-per view main events (UFC 257 and UFC 264), both lucrative in their own respects.
Nearly four years removed from McGregor's leg break, both men have continued exchanging words as the Irishman's layoff from fighting grows ever longer.
Nevertheless, both have an affinity for one another it appears. At least Poirier does.
Dustin Poirier Opens Up About Conor McGregor
During the latest edition of "Outta Pocket With RGIII," Poirier, whose UFC retirement fight is still in the works, was asked whether McGregor would ever find it in himself to return to the UFC.
In a surprising transition, Poirier was rather candid.
"If anybody can put it all together and come back...this guy can...He's special. He has something special," Poirier said.
Does McGregor Still Have It?
Poirier may be right to an extent. But when it comes to McGregor's non-MMA concerns, much less him putting a string of wins together, his argument is quickly debunked.
McGregor last won a fight five years ago, and his last championship win came nearly a decade ago. His fights against MMA star-turned-boxer Nate Diaz appear to be long gone, as is his short-lived KO to beat then-featherweight champion Jose Aldo in December 2015, showcasing who McGregor really was.
McGregor can only answer for himself – UFC CEO Dana White, Poirier, or anyone with remotely any celebrity prominence can't answer whether the Irishman still has it. It's his own doing.
If he returns to the UFC this year, as Poirier alludes, it's great for combat sports. If not, with the direction the UFC and MMA are heading toward, with a business-first, profit-generating model, the promotion, rather unfortunately, is going to continue to outweigh the fighters themselves.
So, it begs the question – how will McGregor be remembered?
The jury is still out.
