UFC Des Moines: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo post-fight press conference free live stream

Check out a live stream of the post-fight press conference for UFC Des Moines.

Drew Beaupre

Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fight week for UFC Des Moines officially closes out with the post-fight press conference following the conclusion of the event at Wells Fargo Arena.

The card's headlining bout saw Cory Sandhagen largely dominate Deiveson Figueiredo before the Brazilian tapped out due to an injury in the second round, and in his post-fight interview Sandhagen called for a title shot against the winner of the upcoming Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley rematch.

The night's co-main event was a middleweight contest between Bo Nickal and Reinier de Ridder, who scored a sizeable upset when he folded the formerly-undefeated Nickal with a knee to the body in the second round.

Cory Sandhagen defeated Deveison Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines.
Cory Sandhagen defeated Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines. / (Zuffa LLC)

UFC Des Moines Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The main card for UFC Des Moines opened with Mason Jones besting hometown fighter Jeremy Stephens in a battle between UFC returnees, and Serhiy Sidey also took a unanimous decision over Cameron Smotherman before Montel Jackson extended his win streak to six fights against the previously-undefeated Daniel Marcos.

Daniel Rodriguez brought the Wells Fargo Arena crowd to their feet with his stoppage-win against Santiago Ponzinibbio on the main card, and the prelims were highlighted by submission-wins from Quang Le and Gillian Robertson as well as Azamat Bekoev's finish of Ryan Loder.

You can check out a live stream of the post-fight press conference for UFC Des Moines below.

