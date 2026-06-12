UFC Reveals Official Poster for Conor McGregor UFC Comeback Fight vs. Max Holloway

One month out from the event, the UFC has dropped the official poster for Conor McGregor’s return fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

Although much of the focus of the combat sports world is currently centered on Washington D.C. for Sunday’s “UFC Freedom 250” event at The White House, the biggest star in UFC history is slated to make his long-awaited return next month in Las Vegas.

Hardcore MMA fans know to not get too excited about a McGregor return until the Irishman actually makes it into the cage, but the hype for UFC 329 seems to be building significantly with just a few weeks to go until the event.

UFC Reveals Official Poster for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

Breaking from the onslaught of posts about this Sunday’s card at The White House, the UFC has revealed the official poster for UFC 329 and the highly-anticipated rematch between McGregor and Holloway.

Both surefire locks for the UFC Hall of Fame once both of their careers conclude, McGregor and Holloway first met in 2013 during the early part of their respective UFC runs.

Conor McGregor (black shorts) and Max Holloway (white shorts) fight during a UFC featherweight match at the TD Garden. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

“The Notorious” injured his knee during the early part of the fight before taking a unanimous decision over the 21-year-old Holloway, which marked the first and only time McGregor went the distance in a UFC fight until his rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

What Should Fans Expect From McGregor in Return Fight at UFC 329?

There’s no doubt that both men are entirely different fighters now than they were in that first meeting, but the big question on the minds of most fans is how McGregor will look at UFC 329 following what has turned into a five-year layoff.

Conor McGregor is carried off a stretcher following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“The Notorious” last got his hand raised in 2020 when he stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246. He returned the following year for back-to-back fights with Dustin Poirier but came up short on both occasions, and their trilogy bout at UFC 264 saw McGregor suffer a broken ankle that initially kicked off his lengthy absence from the cage.

Max Holloway (red gloves) enters the Octagon before the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The soon-to-be 38-year-old was scheduled to return against his opposing The Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but withdrew from the matchup with a broken toe. Holloway has competed eight times since McGregor’s last fight, going 5-2 during a run that includes two attempts to reclaim the featherweight belt and three “BMF” title bouts.