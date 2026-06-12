UFC Champ Tom Aspinall Shares White House Prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall has shared his breakdown of the upcoming interim heavyweight title bout between Ciryl Gane and Alex Pereira.

Scheduled to feature as the co-main event for Sunday’s “UFC Freedom 250” card at The White House, the matchup between Gane and Pereira will see “Poatan” try to make UFC history as the first fighter to hold belts in three different weight classes.

The card is also headlined by a lightweight title unification bout between interim titleholder Justin Gaethje and undefeated champion Ilia Topuria, who claimed the vacant lightweight belt by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 after he previously won and defended the promotion’s featherweight strap.

Tom Aspinall Shares Prediction for Ciryl Gane vs. Alex Pereira

Still sidelined following the eye pokes that brought a premature end to his own fight with Gane at UFC 321, Aspinall recently shared his thoughts on the Frenchman’s matchup with Pereira.

“Prediction could go either way for me,” Aspinall admitted on his YouTube channel (h/t MMA Weekly). “I wouldn’t be surprised either way. If I were leaning one way, it would be Ciryl Gane on points, if I was leaning a particular way. I wouldn’t be surprised if Alex knocked him out though, either. But I’d definitely lean more towards Gane on points.”

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off before their heavyweight title fight at UFC 321. | (Zuffa LLC)

The “UFC Freedom 250” co-main event will be Gane’s fourth UFC title fight dating back to 2021. “Bon Gamin” stopped Derrick Lewis to win the interim heavyweight belt at UFC 265 before falling to Francis Ngannou in a title unification bout, and he was also submitted by Jon Jones in a fight for the vacant heavyweight strap before his most recent title bid against Aspinall.

When Will Aspinall Fight the Winner of UFC White House Title Bout?

It’s still unclear when the UFC heavyweight champion will be healthy enough to return to the cage, but Aspinall did also reassure fans that he has every intention of fighting the winner of Gane vs. Pereira.

“This is a big, big, huge fight. This is the guy that I’m going to fight. I’m going to fight the winner, obviously. Interested. Very interested.”

Alex Pereira (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While it seems like a forgone conclusion on paper that the undisputed heavyweight champion would meet the division’s interim titleholder upon his return, it doesn’t exactly seem like Aspinall and UFC CEO Dana White have been on the same page as of late.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The two men were initially at odds in the immediate aftermath of UFC 321 regarding Aspinall’s health and return timeline, and since then the Englishman has undergone double eye surgery to address the damage sustained from Gane’s eye pokes. More recently, Aspinall’s new manager Eddie Hearn and

White have engaged in a heated back-and-forth regarding plans for the UFC heavyweight champion’s return fight.