Alexander Volkov scolds UFC for showing ‘excessive loyalty’ to Jon Jones
It's not just Tom Aspinall and UFC fans at their wits' end with Jon Jones' title reign; it's other UFC heavyweights.
First, Curtis Blaydes called for Jones to be stripped, and now another heavyweight has vented their frustration with the stagnant division. In other news, 50,000 fans have signed a petition to remove Jones as champion.
Jones has held the title for over 800 days, slowly approaching Cain Velasquez's heavyweight title reign record. During this time, he's defended the belt once, and the top ranks of the division have nought to do.
Paddy Pimblett offers grim outlook for Tom Aspinall entering targeted Jon Jones fight
Alexander Volkov says Jon Jones is taking advantage of UFC privilege
Speaking to Championat, heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov vented about Jones' UFC privilege. 'Drago' was caught in a controversial split decision loss to Ciryl Gane, and could have easily been next after Jones' send-off fight.
"Of course, I have a negative opinion about the delay of the Jones-Aspinall fight, since I am less likely to fight for the title, and time is running out," Volkov remarked.
"In other divisions, there is a real conveyor of fights for the belt. Therefore, I am unhappy. . . . [I would have fought for the belt a long time ago if not for Jones]. But I can understand him.
". . . Jon has the right [to do what serves him best]. And the question here is not for Jones anymore, but for the fact that the UFC allows him to behave this way and show excessive loyalty to him." [Translated by MMAKO]
Volkov is in a tough spot. He already lost in dominant fashion to Aspinall in 2022, and now has two losses on his record to Gane. Gane is the only fighter other than Volkov that makes sense for a vacant title fight against Aspinall.
Either 'Drago' gets a big name for his next appearance, or trusts the UFC to prioritize goodwill over marketability, which is very unlikely.
More MMA Knockout News
- Charles Oliveira could send UFC community into shambles over Ilia Topuria fight
- UFC analyst shares why promotion passed on 'stock' dropper to fight Ilia Topuria
- 27-fight veteran teases 'nightmare' matchup against ex-UFC champ
- Jon Anik drops UFC lightweight contender's reaction to Ilia Topuria-Charles Oliveira
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.