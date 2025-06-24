Tom Aspinall delivers huge praise for Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317
Newly-minted UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall delivered some high praise for Ilia Topuria ahead of his return at UFC 317 this weekend.
After a lengthy reign with the promotion's interim heavyweight belt, Aspinall was officially promoted to undisputed UFC champion following Jon Jones’ decision to retire from fighting after an incredible career that unfortunately ended without what could have been a massive title unification bout.
Fans are eager to see who will challenge Aspinall first now that he sits atop the heavyweight division, but at the moment 32-year-old is more focused on this Saturday’s UFC 317 card in Las Vegas and its headlining lightweight title bout between Topuria and Charles Oliveira.
Tom Aspinall Celebrates Ilia Topuria As "The Next Step"
While breaking down the UFC 317 main event for TNT Sports, Aspinall lauded Topuria’s skills in the cage and also delivered a lofty compliment regarding his current place in the MMA landscape.
“He’s got devastating power,” Aspinall said. “Great grappling as well, links everything together so well. Great for the sport – obviously, Georgian slash Spanish guy, so he’s mixing up nationalities. For me, he’s the future of MMA. He’s the next step.”
After joining the UFC as an undefeated prospect in 2020, Topuria collected six wins to earn a shot against all-time featherweight great Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 and claimed the 145 lbs. strap via knockout in the second round.
“El Matador” went on to defend his belt against another featherweight legend in Max Holloway at UFC 308, and this weekend Topuria will try and become a two-division champion when he and Oliveira square off for the vacant lightweight belt at T-Mobile Arena.
Charles Oliveira Ready To Spoil Double-Champ Bid
Former lightweight king Oliviera is best known for his skills on the mat, but Aspinall was also quick to celebrate the Brazilian’s willingness to trade strikes and suggest that it may be a major asset for him when he meets Topuria this weekend.
“He isn’t afraid to exchange with the punches, with anybody. We’ve seen him get punched off guys like [Michael] Chandler, we’ve seen him get punched by guys like [Justin] Gaethje, and all the rest of them. Short, stocky, powerful punchers. So Topuria, his style isn’t dissimilar to other guys he’s fought before.”
“Do Bronx” famously lost the lightweight belt on the scale before defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, and after losing to Islam Makhachev in his next outing Oliveira has gone on a 2-1 run that most recently saw him defeat Michael Chandler for the second time at UFC 309.
Makhachev will officially relinquish the UFC lightweight belt once Topuria and Oliveira square off on Saturday night, and after the heavyweight division moved into a new era with Aspinall earlier this week it remains to be seen which fighter will become the new man to beat at 155 lbs.
