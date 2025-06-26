UFC 317 pre-fight press conference free live stream for Topuria vs. Oliveira
We’re now just a couple of days away from UFC 317, and tonight (June 26) the event’s pre-fight press conference will take place in Las Vegas, NV
The card’s main event will see Ilia Topuria attempt to claim a second UFC title when he meets former lightweight king Charles Oliveira in a battle for the vacant lightweight belt, and in the co-main event Alexandre Pantoja looks to defend his flyweight strap for the fourth time against Kai Kara-France.
The UFC 317 main card also features another pair of top-ranked lightweights in Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano, as well as former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval taking on rising contender Joshua Van. A bantamweight bout between Payton Talbott and Felipe Lima kicks off the PPV action at T-Mobile Arena.
READ MORE: UFC Paris reportedly adds two fan-friendly fights following main event news
UFC 317 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
Most of the attention from fans leading up to UFC 317 has been centered on the stacked main card, but there’s also plenty of intriguing matchups scheduled for the night’s prelims as the UFC celebrates another International Fight Week.
Jack Hermansson and Gregory Rodrigues will get fans primed for the PPV action in the night’s featured prelim, plus Viviane Araujo and Tracy Cortez are set to meet in a matchup between top-ranked women’s flyweight contenders.
The UFC 317 prelims also promise to deliver plenty of high-paced action from matchups like Hyder Amil vs. Jose Delgado and Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, and there are three prelim fighters that will make their UFC debuts on Saturday night.
READ MORE: UFC reveals banger main event for Noche UFC 3
You can check out a live stream of the UFC 317 pre-fight press conference below when it kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for UFC 317 weigh-in coverage as well as main and preliminary card predictions, and on Saturday night we’ll be bringing you live results and highlights from all the action.
More MMA Knockout News
• Superbon vs. Noiri & Kane vs. Malykhin 2 set for ONE 173 in Tokyo
• UFC fighter gives priceless reaction to earning $100,000 bonus
• Jon Jones gets stunning compliment from UFC legend after retirement decision
• Ex-Bellator & RIZIN champ scores possible Knockout of the Year in return fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.