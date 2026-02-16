21-Year-Old MMA Fighter Repeatedly Slams Opponent to Ground for Vicious Knockout

Amateur MMA fighter Xander Casady secured one of the more unique and violent knockouts you may ever see during his recent fight in Iowa.

The UFC is set to return this week with a UFC Houston card headlined by Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez, but the world’s leading MMA promotion took a brief break last week after kicking off 2026 and its new Paramount partnership with three-straight events.

There was still plenty of MMA action on offer from the likes of ONE Championship, BRAVE CF, and a number of smaller regional organizations, including the True Revelation 63 card that took place at Burlington Memorial Auditorium in Burlington, IA, on Saturday night.

Xandar Casady Wins MMA Fight With Brutal Slam KO

Comprised entirely of amateur fights, True Revelation 63 featured a total of eight matchups and saw every single one of those contests end inside the distance.

READ MORE: 21-Fight UFC Veteran Riding 3-Straight Wins Set to Retire After UFC Seattle Fight

After Mike Pecoy stopped Ryan Hollon with strikes in between submission-wins from Eduardo Medina and Cesar Orellana, lightweight MMA prospect Casady entered the cage for his third amateur bout against Miguel Adams Jr. Both men came into the night after starting their amateur careers with back-to-back wins, and Casady was making his second appearance for True Revelation MMA following a first-round submission at True Revelation 60 last May.

Neither lightweight needed the judges’ scorecards in their previous two outings, and at True Revelation 63 it was the 21-year-old Casady that extended his undefeated record to 3-0 with a violent finish in the second round.

In full mount and with Adams trying to avoid being punched by pulling Casady into him, “Young Blood” decided to just repeatedly lift his opponent up and slam him into the mat with his chest until Adams appeared to go out and Casady was able to unload with a barrage of punches (clip courtesy of @Barrelelapierna).

KO de pecho de Xander Casady en True Revelation 63. Video original: https://t.co/gyygbuAZ8K pic.twitter.com/GkkxSyto9e — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 16, 2026

It looked like “The Atomic” was already finished even before Casady’s follow-up punches forced the referee to step in, and the violent victory marked the third first-round stoppage out of as many amateur appearances for Casady.

READ MORE: 25-Fight UFC Veteran Shockingly Ends Retirement for Bareknuckle MMA Tournament

The next two fights at True Revelation 63 both ended via armbar before Brok Hopwood stopped Santonio Jackson with strikes in the co-main event, and the night’s headlining attraction saw Angel Cortez improve to 4-0 against Richard Sturek when he secured the card’s fourth win by armbar out of eight scheduled bouts.

More MMA Knockout News

• 3 Things UFC, Dana White Can Do to Fix Heavyweight Division in Tom Aspinall's Absence

• UFC Champion Called Out for UFC 326 Showdown After Recent Title Fight Demand

• Pivotal UFC Contender Fight Booked for First UFC Ottawa Card in Nearly 7 Years

• UFC Fighter Reveals Brutal Injury Suffered Just 15 Seconds Into First Career Loss

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.