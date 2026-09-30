UFC's Dana White Offers Critical Advice After Raoni Barcelos's Hospital Stint

Whenever UFC bantamweight Raoni Barcelos competes again, it is not top of mind for UFC CEO Dana White or the promotion itself.

Barcelos, who is from Brazil and turned 39 in May, suffered a scary moment in his UFC Vegas 121 main event loss to Raul Rosas Jr., going unconscious following a Rosas Jr. takedown and an abrupt TKO loss in an otherwise entertaining five-round fight from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas last Saturday.

After being stretchered out of the Octagon, Barcelos spent three days at a Local 1 Trauma Center in Vegas and was officially discharged Tuesday night, according to his Instagram story. The name of the hospital was not disclosed.

Raoni Barcelos in Good Spirits Following UFC Vegas 121

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Raoni Barcelos (red gloves) competes against Victor Henry (blue gloves) during UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"Discharged and with my family," Barcelos wrote in Portuguese (translated). "I want to thank everyone for the love, prayers and positive vibrations. God is our victory."

The UFC has not released a follow-up to its update posted Saturday night following the fight's conclusion. However, White commented on Barcelos' status following a new episode of Dana White's Contender Series Tuesday night.

Dana White talks Raoni Barcelos. pic.twitter.com/8fQF72hWQl — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 30, 2026

"I mean, it goes right in line with everything I talk about and what we do," White said. "All the pre-fight medicals [from Barcelos] were triple-checked. Everything was good. There were six doctors here that night, three ambulances. He was taken straight to the trauma center, not to Valley [Hospital Medical Center]. Everything was done the right way and the [recovery] outcome was good."

White kept it brief when asked a follow-up about Barcelos and his MMA future.

Dana White Non-Committal Regarding Raoni Barcelos's UFC Future

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"[I am] not even thinking about that," White said. "Yeah, who gives a s*** as long as the kid is okay."

If Barcelos were to retire medically, he would finish his MMA career with a 22-6 overall record, including 11 wins in the UFC. Barcelos has won five of his last seven fights, including a unanimous decision win in June 2025 against ex-champion Cody Garbrandt.

Barcelos has been competing under the UFC banner since May 2018, when he entered the promotion with a 10-1 record. Barcelos then proceeded to put together four stoppage victories (two KO/TKOs, two submissions) while earning seven additional victories by decision.

Barcelos posted that he does intend to fight again when he reaches a full recovery, but given the UFC's advice, it seems apparent that he isn't being forced to fight again, nor should be encouraged to from an immediate standpoint.

Only time will tell, though.