MMA Knockout

Sean O'Malley gives hilarious reaction to Ilia Topuria's viral UFC 317 knockout

Mathew Riddle

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley was blown away by Ilia Topuria's performance at UFC 317.

The Vegas PPV was a return to form for the promotion, providing some truly spectacular knockouts and another standout performance for 'El Matador.' Topuria sparked Oliveira with a 3-2 combination in the very first round, flatlining the Brazilian for the first time in his career.

Reacting to the fight, O'Malley compared Topuria to Jon Jones, and sprinkled in some humor.

Conor McGregor sends message to Ilia Topuria after UFC 317 win

Ilia Topuria knocking out Charles Oliveir
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

'Thank God he didn't accept my callout' ... Sean O'Malley's immediate reaction to Ilia Topuria knocking out Charles Oliveira

Reacting to the viral moment on his YouTube channel, O'Malley and team were gobsmacked with the result. 'Suga' heaped praise on Topuria before reflecting on calling him out in the past.

"Holy f---," O'Malley exclaimed. "Islam vs. Topuria needs to happen. He's up there with Jon Jones. Knocked out Volk, knocked out Max, knocked out Charles. ... Who would even fight Ilia at [lightweight] now? Thank God he didn't accept my callout.

"Ilia is probably considered one of the greatest of all time. . . . Ilia is a f------ superstar."

Comparisons to Jon Jones might be too soon, but Topuria undeniably has one of the greatest three-fight streaks in UFC history. Topping it off with a victory against Islam Makhachev would be a generational streak of victories.

Until we hear news about that fight, it's looking more likely that Topuria will face Paddy Pimblett, at least while Makhachev targets Jack Della Maddalena at welterweight.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News