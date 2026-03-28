UFC Seattle: Adesanya vs. Pyfer: Full Card, Odds, Start Time, How To Watch Via P+

The UFC is back in Seattle again for another Fight Night card featuring former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya returning to the Octagon in an attempt to regain championship form opposite Joe Pyfer.

Adesanya (24-5 MMA) aims to snap a three-fight losing skid since regaining the middleweight title a second time with a TKO win against Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April 2023. Since the triumph, Adesanya has fallen victim to the likes of Sean Strickland (30-7 MMA) and Dricus du Plessis (23-3 MMA) in consecutive title shots before suffering a second-round TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov (17-4 MMA) last February.

Adesanya recognizes where he is at in his career and wants to start fresh and do all he can to return to the version of himself he used to be in the UFC. Doing so against someone like Pyfer (15-3 MMA) is the first step in that process.

"This fight for me, the story I'm telling myself, the story I'm going to write this weekend, is that after a year off, he comes back and just performs better than he ever has, or just like he did, and people are like, 'Ah, you're only as good as your last fight,'" Adesanya told reporters Wednesday.

Israel Adesanya Clarifies UFC Retirement Plans

Adesanya, too, doesn't seem content with retiring anytime soon, despite rumblings across the MMA community suggesting otherwise.

"I still have so much left at the table," Adesanya said. "For me, I'm taking everything one moment at a time. One day at a time, one fight at a time, because the world is crazy right now, so we don't know what's going to happen. Everything is just about this moment. Also, I'm in a different place in my career."

Adesanya, 36, has not beaten a true middleweight (excluding Pereira) since a July 2022 UFC 276 main event win vs. Jared Cannonier (18-9 MMA).

Pyfer has won his last three fights, which included a unanimous decision against common opponent Kelvin Gastelum (20-10 MMA) last June at UFC 316. His most recent win came last October at UFC 320 against Abus Magomedov (28-7-1 MMA), securing a second-round rear-naked choke stoppage.

Pyfer told MMAJunkie he expects the best version of Adesanya to come right at him Saturday night from Climate Pledge Arena, no matter how long the fight goes.

"He is one of the best in the world, and he's losing to the absolute best in the world. It's not like he lost to some Joe Blow who just got in the UFC, you know what I mean? He's losing to guys that are all at the top of the food chain, so give the guy some grace. I still think he's one of the best in the world," Pyfer said.

All 26 fighters made weight at Friday's official morning weigh-in, as the current bout order (start times, etc.) and betting odds are below. Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday afternoon.

UFC Seattle Full Card + Odds

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m PT, P+)

Main Event: Israel Adesanya (-148) vs. Joe Pyfer (+124), middleweight (five rounds, non-title)

Israel Adesanya (-148) vs. Joe Pyfer (+124), middleweight (five rounds, non-title) Alexa Grasso (+154) vs. Maycee Barber (-185), flyweight

Michael Chiesa (-900) vs. Niko Price (+600), welterweight

Julian Erosa (+270) vs. Lerryan Douglas (-340), featherweight

Mansur Abdul-Malik (-130) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (+110), middleweight

Terrance McKinney (-185) vs. Kyle Nelson (+154), lightweight

Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m PT, P+)

Featured Prelim : Ignacio Bahamondes (-310) vs. Tofiq Musayev (+250), lightweight

: Ignacio Bahamondes (-310) vs. Tofiq Musayev (+250), lightweight Chase Hooper (-305) vs. Lance Gibson Jr. (+245), lightweight

Marcin Tybura (+114) vs. Tyrell Fortune (-135), heavyweight

Casey O’Neill (-115) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (-105), flyweight

Navajo Stirling (-600) vs. Bruno Lopes (+440), light heavyweight

Ricky Simon (-175) vs. Adrian Yanez (+145), bantamweight

Alexia Thainara (-700) vs. Bruna Brasil (+500), strawweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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