UFC Star Conor McGregor Reveals Vision for New Video Game Project
Conor McGregor wants to tap into the video game industry once again.
McGregor Teases Never Before Seen Bare-Knuckle Action
Cast as characters in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and a Hitman DLC earlier this year, the UFC's biggest superstar is thinking about making an action game of his own, one that could rival EA Sports UFC someday with the right studio and developer.
Having fought in MMA (and once in boxing) all his career, McGregor's grown a passion for the sport of bare-knuckle boxing, elevating BKFC as a part-owner of the company, and perhaps in the future as a fighter as well.
Until then, McGregor's doing his part as a promoter, claiming a BKFC video game is in the works upon seeing himself in the virtual worlds of UFC 5 and Call of Duty.
"These two are pretty good in fairness," McGregor said of his likeness in video game titles. "I am currently working on a [BKFC] video game! Fast pace action with nasty cuts and blood splatter and the sound of bare knuckles on skull impact never heard nor seen before in a video game. Stay tuned!"
The idea of a bare-knuckle boxing video game is largely unheard of, but we've seen something similar before, as one fan pointed out that boxing title Fight Night Champion has a bare-knuckle boxing mode with blood spatter and crackling sound effects to go along with it.
Founded in 2018, BKFC is still a relatively-new promotion in the fight business but a welcome one. More and more states have started legalizing bare-knuckle boxing events, making BKFC the fastest growing combat sports promotion on the map with ex-UFC stars and boxers alike such as Mike Perry and Austin Trout, two fighters who'd be a shoo-in for the BKFC video game's first cover.
Years removed from UFC competition after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor's been very involved in BKFC as of late, showing out for the promotion's first stop in Marbella, Spain a week ago and doubling the bonuses for the main event fighters Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto.
