Dana White drops Justin Gaethje's new UFC 313 matchup, Kansas City headliner revealed
UFC CEO Dana White's announcements weren't quite done yet. Wednesday night's latest batch provided a bit more clarity to UFC 313 and 314 following some big news regarding UFC Kansas City.
Justin Gaethje's New Opponent
Former "BMF" and UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje will remain part of the co-main event of UFC 313 on March 8 after Dan Hooker had to withdraw due to injury.
Gaethje's replacement should be familiar to those who have followed his career – Rafael Fiziev. Fiziev (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) has lost two out of his last three fights and has a past history with Gaethje (25-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC).
The pair fought back at UFC 286, with Gaethje taking home a majority decision in March 2023. Gaethje is 1-1 since the fight, getting viciously knocked out in the fifth round's final seconds against Max Holloway (26-8 MMA, 22-8 UFC) last April at UFC 300 in his most recent outing.
Jean Silva Gets His Wish
Less than a week removed from defeating Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-3, 3-2 UFC), Jean Silva has had his request to fight highly-controversial No. 13-ranked featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell (17-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) fulfilled, as Silva (15-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC) attempts to earn his biggest career win.
Mitchell has been under scrutiny in recent weeks for comments suggesting German dictator Adolf Hitler was "a good guy." The UFC opted not to release nor suspend Mitchell for his actions. White's team deemed it "disgusting" and stupid, yet cited free speech as the reason to retain the brash Arkansas native.
The pair will fight on a stacked UFC 314 card in Miami, FL, headlined by a fight for the vacant UFC featherweight championship between ex-champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4 MMA, 13-3 UFC) and No. 3 contender Diego Lopes (26-6 MMA, 5-1 UFC).
Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Headlines UFC Kansas City
Shortly before White went live to announce Gaethje vs. Fiziev 2 and Mitchell vs. Silva, the promotion announced that Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. will headline UFC Kansas City on April 26.
Hill (12-3 1 NC MMA, 6-3 1 NC UFC) is a former light heavyweight champion coming off back-to-back losses to Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka, while Rountree Jr. (13-6 1 NC MMA, 9-6 1 NC UFC) last stepped into the cage to challenge Pereira at UFC 307 and was stopped in the fourth round.
The two light heavyweights were previously scheduled to meet at UFC 303 before Rountree was suspended after self-reporting that he'd ingested a banned substance, and upon his return the 35-year-old was booked for a title fight against Pereira.
News of the UFC Kansas City main event was accompanied by a slew of other bout confirmations for the card.
As of now, UFC 313, UFC 314 and UFC Kansas City are official March 8, April 12, and April 26, respectively.
