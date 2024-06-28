UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 Live Results & Highlights
The wait for UFC 303 is finally over, and the event is set to take place this Saturday night (June 29) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
UFC 303 Preview: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2, Ortega vs. Lopes
The original main event for UFC 303 was supposed to see Conor McGregor make his long-awaited return to the Octagon to face Michael Chandler. Following McGregor’s withdrawal from the fight due to a toe injury, Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice to defend his belt in a rematch with former titleholder Jiří Procházka.
The night’s co-main event was also put together on short notice and features top featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes competing at 155 lbs. “T-City” returned at UFC Mexico City in February and avenged a previous loss to Yair Rodriguez when he submitted the former interim champion in the third round, while Lopes enters the night riding the considerable momentum of a three-fight run of finishes.
The rest of the main card also includes Roman Dolidze moving up to light heavyweight for a matchup with Anthony Smith and Mayra Bueno Silva taking on Macy Chiasson in a women’s bantamweight bout. Welterweights Ian Machado Garry and Michael “Venom” Page will kick off the main card action.
The UFC 303 prelims are also stacked with exciting matchups featuring unbeaten prospects like Payton Talbott and Rei Tsuruya as well as longtime UFC veterans like Andrei Arlovski and Cub Swanson.
Aside from the short-notice change to the Ortega vs. Lopes bout, Jean Silva was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of UFC 303. His fight with Charles Jourdain will proceed as scheduled and Silva will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to his opponent.
The early prelims for UFC 303 are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and will be available on UFC Fight Pass before the second half of the prelims air on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card action begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, so sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts!
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 – For the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
• Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze
• Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
• Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-André Barriault
• Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili
• Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva
• Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 p.m. ET)
• Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson
• Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday
• Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya
• Ricky Simón vs. Vinicius Oliveira
UFC 303 Full Fight Card Predictions: Pereira vs. Prochazka, Lopes vs. Ortega
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.
Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
More MMA/WWE News
UFC 303: Old Rival Targets Alex Pereira Win or Lose vs. Jiri Prochazka
EA Sports UFC 5 Pays Homage to 8 Hall Of Famers & More Legends in ‘Ultimate Edition'
Ex-UFC Star Uriah Hall Meets Former Boxing Champ on Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Card
UFC News: Conor McGregor Surprises Fans as Target in New "Hitman" DLC