UFC Stars Joshua Van & Manel Kape Trade Words Ahead of Potential UFC Title Fight

It may not be officially booked yet, but Joshua Van and Manel Kape are already hard at work drumming up interest around a potential UFC flyweight title fight.

Now on an eight-fight win streak that he’s put together in just over two years, Van was in action last month when he met Alexandre Pantoja in a headlining rematch at UFC 331 in Los Angeles, CA.

The first fight between the two men ended in disappointment when Pantoja injured his arm just 26 seconds into the fight and relinquished his flyweight belt, but in their rematch Van solidified his place as champion with a clear but hard-fought unanimous decision over the Brazilian.

Joshua Van Calls Out Manel Kape After UFC 331 Title Defense

The victory over Pantoja marked Van’s second successful defense of the flyweight belt, as he also stopped Tatsuro Taira in an epic war at UFC 328 while Pantoja was still sidelined from the arm injury that cost him his title.

Joshua Van (red gloves) fights Tatsuro Taira (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All signs in the immediate aftermath of UFC 331 and the Van vs. Pantoja rematch pointed towards top-ranked contender Kape as the division’s next title challenger, and this week “The Fearless” took aim at Kape’s previous struggles to make weight in the UFC.

Manel Kape (red gloves) reacts after defeating Bruno Silva (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Yo fat f*** Start cutting now cuz u better make weight !! We don’t want another weight excuse. Let’s give the people wht they want!!!”

Manel Kape Promises to Knock Out Joshua Van in UFC Title Fight

Kape did miss weight ahead of his UFC 265 win over Ode Osbourne and also saw a 2024 matchup with Matheus Nicolau fall through due to issues on the scale, but “Starboy” is now on a four-fight streak of knockout wins following his loss to Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304.

Manel Kape (red gloves) fights Bruno Silva (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Apparently incited by Van’s trash talk, Kape fired back by reminding the champion about the knockout he suffered at the hands of Charles Johnson in what stands as Van’s lone UFC loss.

Charles Johnson (blue gloves) knocks out Joshua Van (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Finally came out of hiding, son? They told me you weren’t sure about facing your dad, but I guess there’s nowhere left to run. I promised I’d change your diapers, & I always keep my word. By the way, the weight I’m putting on is just so I can put you to sleep even earlier than Charles Johnson did.”

Joshua Van Gets Last Word in First Pre-Fight Exchange With Manel Kape

That initial response ended up being Kape’s lone input on the matter for now, but Van wasn’t about to let the 32-year-old have the last word.

Hiding ??

I been here, like I always am.

You just too busy shopping for bra , udk wht been goin on https://t.co/BVmYNtfrLn — Joshua Van (@JoshuaVanBT) September 30, 2026

“Hiding ?? I been here, like I always am. You just too busy shopping for bra , udk wht been goin on”

Joshua Van looks on before his flyweight title bout against Alexandre Pantoja (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kape currently sits as the flyweight division’s #1 contender in the media rankings as well as #2 in the Meta AI rankings, and a potential title fight between him and Van would almost certainly promise fireworks given that both men prefer to stand and trade strikes with their opponents.