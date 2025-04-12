UFC Stream: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC 314 fight [FREE]
The next stage of UFC featherweight history is finally here. Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight throne in the main event of UFC 314 tonight.
As soon as the opening bell sounds, champ Ilia Topuria will officially vacate the throne in pursuit of greener pastures in the lightweight division. In the co-main event, England's Paddy Pimblett faces his toughest test to date in Michael Chandler, a dynamic wrestler-striker looking to throw himself back into title contention by ending 'The Baddy's' eight-fight UFC winning streak.
UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes, Pimblett vs. Chandler best fights & full undercard
UFC 314 takes place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims are set to kick off at 11 pm BST / 6 pm ET. Only one title fight takes place on the card, between Volkanovski and Lopes. Six fights contained ranked fighters.
The event only features one UFC debut, which is that of former PFL-Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull, debuting against former interim champion Yair Rodriguez.
UFC hall of famer Jens Pulver will be reacting to the fights as part of a companion podcast on the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel. Fight fans can tune in around the start of the UFC 314 prelims at approximately 6 pm ET.
