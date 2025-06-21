Ex-UFC title challenger brutally stopped by Khabib protégé in short-notice fight
Gadzhi Rabadanov is headed back to the PFL Lightweight Tournament finals for the second consecutive year.
A teammate of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, Rabadanov rejoined the PFL last year following an impressive 5-0 run with Bellator that included a victory over the previously-undefeated Jay Jay Wilson.
The 31-year-old claimed the 2024 PFL lightweight title when he knocked out former Bellator Champion Brent Primus last November, and rather than hunt for super fights Rabadanov elected to enter the promotion's revamped single-elimination tournament in 2025.
READ MORE: PFL 2025 World Tournament free live results & highlights for Rabadanov vs. Lee
Rabadanov Floors Kevin Lee To Advance To PFL Finals
Rabadanov knocked out UFC veteran Mark Diakiese in April to advance to the lightweight quarterfinals, where the defending tournament champion was originally scheduled to meet Wilson in a rematch of their 2022 meeting.
Wilson was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the fight due to a broken jaw, which set the stage for former interim UFC title challenger Kevin Lee to step in for a massive short-notice opportunity.
The fight marked Lee's return to 155 lbs. for the first time since 2020 when he was submitted by Charles Oliveira, which encouraged "The Motown Phenom" to move up in weight for his next four MMA bouts.
Lee and Rabadanov were given the headlining slot for the PFL semifinal event in Wichita, KS, and it became clear early on that the UFC veteran was at a severe speed and power disadvantage.
READ MORE: Ex-UFC prospect suffers massive beatdown in return to action
The 32-year-old carried on through some big shots during the early part of the first round, but eventually Lee found himself backed to the fence and Rabadanov dropped him with punches to book a spot in the 2025 lightweight finals against Alfie Davis.
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC announces 8 fights for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev event
• UFC Shanghai adds banger heavyweight contender fight
• UFC's latest post confirms the worst for Volkanovski's next fight
• Islam Makhachev's coach shares critical update on UFC star's fighting future
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.