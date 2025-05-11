MMA Knockout

UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena post-fight press conference free live stream

Check out a live stream of the post-fight press conference for UFC 315.

The UFC's return to Montreal is in the books, and now fight week will officially close out with the post-fight press conference for UFC 315.

The main event for UFC 315 was a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, who bloodied the champion and stuffed the majority of his takedown attempts in order to take a unanimous decision victory.

UFC gold was also on the line in the night's co-main event, which saw Valentina Shevchenko hand Manon Fiorot her first UFC loss to successfully defend the women's flyweight belt that she reclaimed in a trilogy bout with Alexa Grasso last year.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Belal Muhammad.
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Belal Muhammad. / (Zuffa LLC)

UFC 315 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 315 main card kicked off with Benoit Saint-Denis' submission-win over Kyle Prepolec before Natalia Silva extended her winning run against Alexa Grasso. Aiemann Zahabi also sent UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo back into retirement with a controversial decision victory.

The night's prelims featured several impressive performances and violent finishes, and while Brad Katona came up short in the card's opening fight fellow Canadians Marc-Andre Barriault, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and Mark Malott all thrilled the Montreal crowd with their stoppage-wins.

You can check out a live stream of the post-fight press conference for UFC 315 below.

