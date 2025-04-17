Jon Jones deletes cryptic message aimed at UFC rivals
Fight fans are still in the dark on a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall super fight, following a cryptic deleted message from Jones that appears to mock fighters chasing his tail.
Jones-Aspinall is an elusive UFC superfight that has quickly approached two years without fruition. Aspinall has hounded Jones to unify their belts, but reports of Jones wanting extra time to prepare have left fans frothing at the mouth for an official announcement.
Aspinall revealed he's settled with the UFC, but many fans believe Jones is chasing another UFC record before either taking the challenge or riding into the sunset.
'Bones'' latest social media comment isn't encouraging.
Jon Jones mocks UFC rivals in mysterious deleted Tweet
In a now-deleted Tweet, UFC heavyweight champion Jones directed some snark at his rivals, reading, "The guy who was known for calling out Jon Jones, and didn't end up being great at all." [h/t Championship Rounds]
In the comments, fans named Israel Adesanya, Tyson Fury, and Aspinall potential targets. All three have made headlines for calling out Jones, and two have tasted defeat since. However, Aspinall is unlike his contemporaries, having defended his interim title in July 2024.
