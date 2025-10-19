UFC Vancouver fighter ignites Canada crowd with jaw-dropping knee to head
The UFC Vancouver card has delivered some exciting finishes, but one of the most exciting of the night may have occurred during the second bout on the main card in a bantamweight fight between Charles Jourdain and Davey Grant.
Although the fight was rather one-sided, Jourdain (17-8-1 MMA) ignited the rowdy Rogers Arena crowd with a highlight-reel finish that had to be seen to be believed. In the beginning of the round, a flying knee to the head of Grant (15-8 MMA) was the beginning of the end.
Upon throwing the knee, Jourdain jumped all over Grant to put the finishing touches on one of his best performances - arguably a career-definer of plenty, as Jourdain entered the fight with a mixed bag of wins and losses throughout his UFC run since 2019.
Jourdain Beats Grant
But, in a must-win scenario in front of the fans in his home country, Jourdain delivered in a big way by eventually finishing the fight with a guillotine choke, his third-straight win by that method of victory in his last four victories.
It was Jourdain's second fight at bantamweight, having previously competed at featherweight while struggling to find consistency in the process.
"I saw it all week," Jourdain told reporters of the flying knee's opening. "I said the flying knee would go in."
Could Marcus McGhee Be Next?
Jourdain says if it were up to him, he would face Marcus McGhee (10-2 MMA) in his next fight.
"I like dangerous people," Jourdain said. "I think that's why I'm 8-7 [in the UFC]. That's why I'm calling those guys out. And [fighting] Marcus McGhee, I think it makes sense also because I remember when I did my first entry in the Top-15 was against Shane Burgos and he was No. 14. I think Marcus McGhee's the same, so, it could be a little twist of fate."
Nevertheless, though, Jourdain did enough to impress a the Canadian audience and get the job done in impressive fashion. Staying active will be critical for Jourdain entering next year, having competed five times over the last year and three times in 2023.
The event is nearly reaching its conclusion, as the main event will see Reinier de Ridder (21-2 MMA) face late replacement Brendan Allen (25-7 MMA) in a critical fight at 185 pounds to potentially determine the next title challenger for the current champion, Khamzat Chimaev (15-0 MMA), who won the belt in August at UFC 319 in Chicago, IL at the United Center.
