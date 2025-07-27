UFC Vegas 108 reportedly loses main event in devastating blow to card
UFC Vegas 108 will look a little different next Saturday, as the UFC APEX was set to play host to a flyweight main event between Amir Albazi and Tatsuro Taira. Now, it no longer will.
Reportedly, the fight was canceled Sunday, according to Dan Levy of Half The Battle HQ, who revealed the UFC is seeking a new main event altogether.
"Per sources next week's main event between Taira and Albazi is off," Levy tweeted. "New main event announcement coming soon."
Levy's tweet was validated further by an Instagram post from Taira, who seemed locked in as he possibly awaits a new opponent next Saturday or for a later date.
Taira Releases Instagram Post, Receives Like From Former Foe
"When one door closes, another opens," Taira wrote. "Let's go have a fire."
Maycee Barber Had Unfortunate UFC APEX Hardship
The news has yet to be confirmed by the promotion officially, but having said that, it's now back-to-back UFC APEX main events that have been canceled or slightly altered entirely.
In May, the UFC was set to have a women's flyweight fight between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber headline UFC Vegas 107. However, minutes before walkouts were set to begin, the UFC broadcast team shared Barber was not "medically cleared to compete."
Therefore, the event ended abruptly.
While UFC Vegas 108 won't experience that same treatment (unless the unexpected occurs again), the UFC has just under a week to secure a main event slot to top the card – the first event in August and the first of a back-to-back stretch from Sin City.
The promotion's busy stretch is also sandwiched between trips to Chicago and Shanghai, as the month will have four-straight events before taking a brief break the weekend of Aug. 30. It happens to be the same weekend college football begins its new season, too.
Nevertheless, the UFC adjusts on the fly. It's one of the few sports organizations without a formal offseason. So, in other words, it's another day in MMA.
