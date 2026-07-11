UFC 329 MMA KO Staff Predictions: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 Main Card Picks

The wait for UFC 329 is nearly over, and the MMA Knockout staff have made their picks for all five fights on the event’s main card.

The main event will see former two-division UFC titleholder Conor McGregor return from a five-year layoff to take on Max Holloway nearly 13 years after “The Notorious” defeated a 21-year-old Holloway via unanimous decision in a featherweight bout.

The main card is rounded out by Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista 2, Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh, and King Green vs. Terrance McKinney.

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 Predictions

Max Holloway (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Drew Beaupré: The closer this event has gotten, the more it seems like some fans have decided that a five-year layoff will mean absolutely nothing to a fighter with McGregor’s pedigree and star power. I’m not going to discount the chance of him landing a big shot in the early going, especially given that we did finally see Holloway’s legendary chin crack in his fight with Ilia Topuria, but my expectation is that things are going to start looking very ugly for “The Notorious” if he can’t find a knockout during the first couple minutes of the fight. (Pick: Holloway)

Zain Bando: In the main event of UFC 329, Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to face Max Holloway in a rematch over a decade in the making. McGregor carries the lethal left-hand power and star quality to change any fight in a single exchange, but Holloway’s relentless pace and activity make this a formidable return assignment. If McGregor finds his timing early, manages the distance, and dictates the range, the upset path is certainly there. However, if Holloway survives the opening round and begins stacking volume, the matchup could become a long night for McGregor as Holloway’s pressure takes over. (Pick: Holloway)

Verdict: Unanimous for Holloway

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett Predictions

Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) before the fight against Justin Gaethje (red gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew: I’m fairly certain I’ve picked against Pimblett in nearly every UFC fight outside of his first few appearances with the promotion, but I’m very surprised to see how many people seem to think that Saint-Denis is his equal on the ground. “God of War” is certainly a strong grappler, but I think it would be a mistake for him to try and bring this fight to the canvas. Pimblett showed off his toughness in his last outing against Justin Gaethje, and I trust that he’ll be able to survive any big exchanges on the feet before finding an opening to snatch a submission at some point during the course of the fight. (Pick: Pimblett)

Zain: Paddy Pimblett looks to regain momentum at 155 pounds against the durable Benoit Saint-Denis, in a pivotal lightweight clash that could catapult the winner into the title conversation. Pimblett’s clearest path to victory is forcing the fight into the clinch and taking it to the mat, where his grappling advantage shines. Conversely, Saint-Denis brings a more punishing, physical striking style that will test Pimblett’s defense and conditioning over three rounds. In a chaotic, high-damage fight, Saint-Denis’ ability to capitalize on openings should be the difference. (Pick: Saint-Denis)

Verdict: 1-1 Split

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista 2 Predictions

Cory Sandhagen (red gloves) reacts after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drew: Bautista is obviously a much-improved fighter compared to the one that debuted against Sandhagen in 2019 and was submitted in the first round, but it’s still difficult to see a clear avenue to victory for him here. I expect that Sandhagen will likely have to settle for getting things done via decision this time, and he’ll probably need at least one more win beyond that to make a case for another bantamweight title shot. (Pick: Sandhagen)

Zain: Mario Bautista faces a pivotal test against Cory Sandhagen in a matchup that could reshape the bantamweight title picture. Bautista faces a tall order, as he must navigate Sandhagen’s reach and

technical striking. Sandhagen excels at evading opponents with elite footwork and controlling the distance, but Bautista is a relentless wrestler who can neutralize that if he successfully cuts off the cage. If Sandhagen maintains his distance and mixes his striking variety, his experience against elite-level opposition should allow him to control the 15-minute duration. (Pick: Sandhagen)

Verdict: Unanimous for Sandhagen

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh Predictions

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Brandon Royval (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Drew: This is the kind of matchup where I’d normally jump on the chance to back the experienced veteran against a rising talent, but we just saw Kavanagh pass a major test in the form of two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno. Royval is seriously in need of a win here after dropping his last two fights, but I’m going to side with Kavanagh to get his hand raised and vault into flyweight title contention. (Pick: Kavanagh)

Zain: Lone'er Kavanagh faces a major step up against the unpredictable Brandon Royval. Kavanagh is an intriguing 2-1 favorite due to his explosive confidence, but Royval’s pace, submission threats, and chaotic scrambles can overwhelm opponents who aren't ready for his rhythm. If Kavanagh keeps the bout technical and controls the distance, he can make Royval pay for his risks. However, in a scramble-heavy fight, Royval’s experience edge in title fights and deep main cards should prove decisive. (Pick: Royval)

Verdict: 1-1 Split

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney Predictions

King Green (red gloves) reacts during the fight against Jeremy Stephens (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew: Fans and opposing fighters know exactly what to expect from McKinney, and admittedly it’s that kill-or-be-killed style that's helped to make him one of the most recognizable unranked fighters on the UFC roster. Green's last three losses have all come via first-round finish, but I think the veteran will weather the initial storm from McKinney before capitalizing on an opportunity to end things himself. (Pick: Green)

Zain: King Green and Terrance McKinney bring vastly different forms of danger to this lightweight tilt. McKinney is at his best early, looking for explosiveness to end things before his opponent settles into

a rhythm. Green is the veteran technician who prefers a defensive, patient game while waiting to exploit openings. McKinney’s early finishing ability is the X-factor here; otherwise, Green’s veteran composure and ability to keep McKinney off-balance should carry him to victory. (Pick: Green)

Verdict: Unanimous for Green

Be sure to check back on our homepage for predictions for the UFC 329 preliminary card, a betting guide, how to watch, and live coverage of the event on fight night.