UFC Abu Dhabi: Cory Sandhagen Compares Umar Nurmagomedov to O’Malley & Dvalishvili
Cory Sandhagen sees Umar Nurmagomedov as the perfect precursor for the next UFC title fight.
UFC Abu Dhabi Preview: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov, Magomedov vs. Oleksiejczuk
It's no secret that the winner of this weekend's UFC Abu Dhabi main event will go on to greater heights with the bantamweight title on the line between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC in September.
The #2-ranked Sandhagen looks to prove he's the next in line for the belt but so is the undefeated Nurmagomedov, who told MMA Junkie that he's been promised a title shot by the UFC with a win over Sandhagen.
Sandhagen Prepping For 'Tough Fight' With Nurmagomedov
After three wins in a row against Top-10 opponents, Sandhagen fights down the ladder against the #10 Nurmagomedov. But, it may prove to be an uphill battle for "Sandman" as Nurmagomedov has got it all in his arsenal - from his cousin Khabib's style of Dagestani wrestling to impressive striking on the feet.
"When you're fighting a really well-rounded guy, you gotta put in overtime hours," Sandhagen told CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri. "You gotta be really sharp and precise going into fights like this. So, I think it's gonna bring out the best performance out of me. I think that I'm better than I've ever been. I've got some years under me now, so I've got the experience and edge. While I do think it's gonna be a tough fight, I think that I'm gonna go home with the win."
Sandhagen has been studying Nurmagomedov's style for over a year now as the two were supposed to fight at UFC Nashville last August but Nurmagomedov withdrew, leaving Sandhagen to fight what he believed to be a "one-dimensional" Rob Font, he said on UFC Journey.
Dvalishvili's Grappling + O'Malley's Striking = Umar Nurmagomedov?
It's been a long layoff ever since for Sandhagen, who tore his tricep en route to a decision victory over Font. With a win over Nurmagomedov, it'd be four in a row for the American and hard to argue against a title shot - one he believes he'll be well equipped for, should he get through Nurmagomedov.
"This is definitely one that prepares me just equally well to fight either [Sean] O'Malley or Merab [Dvalishvili] after this one. With Merab's grappling and then O'Malley's long striking style, I think that Umar's kind of a version of these two put together in a sense," Sandhagen said of Nurmagomedov's skills."
"So, I'm kind of preparing for the title fight at the same time that I get to take out a really well- rounded, undefeated Nurmagomedov and that's exciting as hell."
The 17-0 Umar Nurmagomedov has won five-straight fights in the UFC and has had lots of trouble finding an opponent who will say 'yes'. So much so, it's to the point that the UFC had to sign someone (Bekzat Almakhan) from outside the promotion to come fight him his last time out.
Will Cory Sandhagen secure a title shot this weekend or is that for Umar Nurmagomedov to steal? Find out this Saturday at UFC Abu Dhabi - live on ESPN(+) and ABC at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Read More UFC & MMA News
•UFC 304: Colby Covington Rips Leon Edwards, ‘Juice Monkey’ Belal Muhammad
• WWE Raw Results: Damian Priest & Gunther Brawl Before SummerSlam 2024 Title Match
• UFC Rankings: Belal Muhammad's Pound-For-Pound Nod, Paddy Pimblett Cracks Top 15
•UFC 304 Aftermath: Belal Muhammad Fans Stop Traffic after Title Win - "My City Now"
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.