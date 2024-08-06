Unruly WWE Fan Escorted Out of the Building by Force Following Monday Night Raw
One WWE fan had to be forced out of the arena following a recent episode of Monday Night Raw.
This past Monday's episode of WWE Raw was held inside the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Fans got to witness the Wyatt Sicks emerge victorious in their in-ring debut against American Made (Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers).
While the live crowd in Baltimore was red hot for Monday Night Raw, one fan in particular had to be removed from the building with force when the show was over.
HUGE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH ADDED TO BASH IN BERLIN 2024 ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW
WWE Fan Removed by Force Following Monday Night Raw
'X' user @MrMontana6969 recently captured footage of a man being forced out of the CFG Arena following WWE Raw. Many online believe the fan in question was intoxicated.
During the Vince McMahon era outside of the "Attitude" and "Ruthless Aggression" phases, WWE had been recognized for providing a family-fun product. Incidents involving fans were kept to a minimum in comparison to live sporting events.
Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative vision has made for a more edgy product, but fans have still been able to keep themselves in line. When it comes to the unruly fan in the video, it can be considered the exception and not the rule.
WWE RAW RESULTS: CM PUNK AND DREW MCINTYRE ADDRESS WHAT TRANSPIRED AT SUMMERSLAM 2024
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.