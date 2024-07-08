WWE Raw Preview: Money in the Bank 2024 Aftermath, Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable
The post-Money in the Bank 2024 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw takes place tonight, and we've got you set with a preview.
WWE Raw will be held inside the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. We'll witness the fallout from the World Heavyweight Championship match, which saw titleholder Damian Priest remain the top male titleholder on Raw with unintentional assists from Drew McIntyre and CM Punk.
How will Priest and The Judgment Day react after what transpired at MITB?
WWE ICON JOHN CENA MAKES SHOCKING RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT AT MONEY IN THE BANK 2024
WWE Raw Preview - What's Next After Wild MITB PLE?
The aforementioned McIntyre was "suspended indefinitely" as a result of his actions during the Money in the Bank 2024 post-show. McIntyre had a failed cash-in on Priest thanks to Punk attacking him, and Drew ended up hitting Raw GM Adam Pearce with a back elbow on the MITB post-show.
Will McIntyre crash the party despite his "suspension?"
Dominik Mysterio has insisted that he wants nothing to do with Liv Morgan. Well, he'll be forced to team with her tonight to face Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega in tag team action.
We'll also get to see Jey Uso go one-on-one with Chad Gable. Braun Strowman will team with The Awesome Truth to take on Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito.
There will also be a six-woman tag team match as Lyra Valkyria teams with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to take on Damage CTRL.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be providing live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw later this evening. Check back on our homepage at 8 p.m. ET for live results.
WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2024 RESULTS: THE BLOODLINE WINS, SOLO SIKOA PINS CODY RHODES
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.