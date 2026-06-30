UFC 329 Injury Pulls Fighter From Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Fight Card

UFC 329 has reportedly lost one of its scheduled fights just under two weeks before the event.

Set to take place on July 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV following a rare off week for the UFC, UFC 329 is headlined by the long-awaited return of former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor, who hasn’t stepped into the cage to compete in five years.

McGregor will take on former featherweight and “BMF” titleholder Max Holloway in a rematch of their 2013 meeting, which saw “The Notorious” secure his second UFC victory when he took a unanimous decision over the Hawaiian.

Ethyn Ewing Withdraws From UFC 329 With Injury

The rest of UFC 329 is loaded with plenty of major names and intriguing matchups, but unfortunately Daniel Levi (@BestFightPicks) reported today that Ethyn Ewing has withdrawn from his scheduled bantamweight fight with Farid Basharat due to injury.

A former bantamweight champion with Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat, Ewing has only fought in the UFC twice but has already made quite a name for himself by handing two undefeated fighters their first professional losses.

BODY SHOT ENDS IT EARLY ⏰



Ethyn Ewing puts on a flawless performance at #UFCVegas115!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/gOmfhYRpaK — UFC (@ufc) April 5, 2026

The 28-year-old was called in to make his short-notice debut last year at UFC 322 just a week after winning the A1 combat title with a first-round knockout. Replacing Cody Haddon, Ewing took a unanimous decision over Malcolm Wellmaker, who entered the night with a perfect 10-0 record.

BEWARE of Ethyn Ewing ⚠️



He has a message for his next opponents!



[ #UFCVegas115 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1N68vkEyYH — UFC (@ufc) April 5, 2026

“The Professor Finesser” returned in April to take on Rafael Estevam (14-0) and stopped the Brazilian in the third-round. Ewing was slightly favored to also hand Basharat his first loss at UFC 329 before he was forced to withdraw from the event.

UFC Looking for Short-Notice Replacement to Fight Farid Basharat

Levi’s initial report was followed by an update that the UFC is actively looking for a fighter to replace Ewing and face Basharat, which may be a tall order given that UFC 329 is less than two weeks away.

The younger brother of former UFC fighter Javid Basharat, Farid Basharat joined the UFC in 2022 after securing a contract with his performance on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Farid Basharat gets the first finish of #UFCParis 💪 pic.twitter.com/ra9iUP1Bv9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 2, 2023

Basharat has improved his professional record to 15-0 over six appearances with the UFC, and he most recently defeated Jean Matsumoto via split decision in February.

Farid Basharat during his fight with Jean Matsumoto. | (Zuffa LLC)

His brother Javid also snapped a two-fight skid when he took a unanimous decision over Gianni Vazquez that same night, but the elder Basharat was unexpectedly released from the promotion follow the event.

Farid's older brother Javid Basharat during his fight with Victory Henry at UFC 294. | (Craig Kidwell/USA TODAY Sports)

All but two of Farid’s wins before Dana White’s Contender Series came via finish, but so far he’s only managed end things inside the distance once in the UFC. It remains to be seen if the UFC will be able to find a replacement opponent for him, and for now UFC 329 features 13 scheduled fights.

UFC 329 Main Card

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

Co-Main Event: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

UFC 329 Preliminary Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III

UFC 329 Early Preliminary Card

Tracy Cortez vs. Cong Wang

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida

Ryan Gandra vs. Zach Reese

Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden