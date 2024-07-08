WWE Raw Results: Road to SummerSlam 2024, Will Drew McIntyre Break in?
The fallout of Money in the Bank 2024 starts tonight with WWE Monday Night Raw, and we've got live results.
WWE is officially on the road to SummerSlam 2024. One name who won't be a part of the first stop on the road to the hottest summer wrestling event will Drew McIntyre. "The Scottish Warrior" was "suspended indefinitely" by Raw GM Adam Pearce after he was struck by Drew with a back elbow on the MITB 2024 post-show.
McIntyre was left irate after CM Punk caused his failed cash-in on Damian Priest. Will he look to find his way inside the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada despite his "suspension?"
UPDATE ON PLANS FOR MASSIVE TNA WRESTLING STAR FOLLOWING WWE NXT HEATWAVE 2024
WWE Raw Results - A Slew of Matches Announced
Fans watching Raw tonight will get to see "Main Event" Jey Uso collide with Chad Gable. Will the Wyatt Sicks get involved?
Plus, Liv Morgan has been lusting for Dominik Mysterio while trying to take The Judgment Day away from the injured Rhea Ripley. Tonight, Liv teams with Dominik to take on Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega.
WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest will team with Carlito to take on Braun Strowman, and Awesome Truth.
That won't be the only six-person tag team match, as Damage CTRL has some beef to settle with Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be bringing you live Monday Night Raw results right here. Keep refreshing this page beginning at 8 p.m. ET for the latest updates and video highlights throughout the evening.
WWE TOPPLES GATE RECORD FOR MONEY IN THE BANK 2024 PLE IN CANADA
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.