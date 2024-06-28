Big WWE NXT Names Reportedly Backstage for Friday Night SmackDown
A few names on the WWE NXT brand are reportedly backstage for Friday Night SmackDown.
Tonight's episode of the blue brand figures to be a stacked show, as it will emanate from Madison Square Garden in New York City. There will be some big names featured tonight such as the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline, Jade Cargill, and many more.
It looks like there will be some stars on another brand backstage as well.
PWInsider reports that Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer, and Joe Coffey are backstage for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. There is no word on whether or not any of them will make an appearance on the show.
The report also noted that there could be more NXT talent attending the show.
