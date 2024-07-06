WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Free Live Stream in Scotiabank Arena (Countdown Show)
WWE has made the trip to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for the big Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, and there's a free live stream that you can watch.
Fans will be treated to not one, but two MITB ladder matches with high stakes. WWE superstars on both the men's and women's sides will be vying for a briefcase that guarantees them an opportunity to cash in for gold. The favorites have been decided, but are we in store for a few surprises?
Before we get to the PLE portion of the card, WWE is hosting a countdown show that you can watch live and free right here.
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Countdown Live & Free
The countdown show will begin at 5 p.m. ET. The likes of commentators Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will serve on the panel of experts, as well as former WWE Champion Big E of The New Day.
You can watch the countdown show for free below:
The MITB 2024 PLE will begin at 7 p.m. ET. That's when the feed will transition to the Peacock streaming service in the United States.
You can check back on our homepage before the Money in the Bank 2024 start time for live coverage of the event. We'll be providing live results and video highlights throughout the show.
