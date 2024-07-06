WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Results: The Bloodline vs. Team Cody Rhodes
The time has arrived for WWE Money in the Bank 2024, and MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated has you covered with live results.
This year's MITB PLE emanates from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. On the docket tonight will be a massive six-man tag team match. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will team with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to take on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline.
Of course, there will also be two Money in the Bank ladder matches with major implications in the world title picture for both the men and women.
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Results - Who Will Earn Briefcases in Toronto?
The men's MITB 2024 match is stacked with notable names. Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Chad Gable, Andrade, and Carmelo Hayes will all be vying for the coveted briefcase.
There are also big names set to compete in the women's ladder match. IYO SKY, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and Zoey Stark will all be looking to earn a guaranteed cash-in opportunity for WWE gold.
A World Heavyweight Championship match will also be featured at Money in the Bank 2024. It'll be titleholder Damian Priest putting his hardware at stake against Seth Rollins. If Priest loses, he must leave The Judgment Day. If Rollins fails to capture the title, he can never challenge for the championship again as long as Priest is the champion.
Speaking of title matches, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will be defending his strap against Bron Breakker.
We've got you covered with live Money in the Bank 2024 results beginning at 7 p.m. ET. All you have to do is keep refreshing this page for continued updates throughout the show.
