WWE NXT Reportedly Might Get Appearance from Major TNA Wrestling Star Soon
WWE is reportedly looking at bringing in a former TNA World Champion for its continued crossover efforts on the NXT brand.
Fans of the NXT shows have been treated to the arrival of numerous TNA Wrestling stars such as Joe Hendry, The Rascalz, Jordynne Grace, and others. Well, it appears another former TNA World Champion could be making an appearance on WWE TV very soon.
As soon as tonight, potentially.
Josh Alexander Reportedly Might Appear on WWE NXT
Fightful is reporting that TNA Wrestling's Josh Alexander could be popping up on WWE NXT as soon as tonight's episode of the show.
What Alexander's role would be if he appears this evening remains to be seen, but some fans have already speculated that he will help Ethan Page retain the NXT Championship against Oro Mensah.
Tonight's edition of NXT will be night two of The Great American Bash. NXT Champion Trick Williams will go one-on-one with Pete Dunne. MSK challenges Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championship.
The NXT Women's North American Championship will also be at stake, as Kelani Jordan will go one-on-one with Tatum Paxley. Also, TNA's Joe Hendry will go one-on-one with Joe Coffey, which could very well see that appearance from Josh Alexander given his in-ring beef with Hendry.
