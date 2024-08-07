WWE Officials Very Happy with Long-Awaited Monday Night Raw Debut (Report)
It appears the higherups at WWE are quite pleased with the debut of one superstar on the Monday Night Raw brand.
This past Monday's episode of WWE Raw was a newsworthy show. It was the post-SummerSlam 2024 edition of the red brand. Fans were in for a surprise during The New Day vs. Authors of Pain match.
Just as it looked like the numbers game would catch up to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods once again, Odyssey Jones provided some backup for The New Day by taking out The Final Testament.
Going by the fan reaction, the long-awaited debut of Jones was a success.
WWE Reacts to Odyssey Jones' Monday Night Raw Debut
PWInsider reports that WWE officials are "thrilled" with the attention Odyssey Jones has garnered following his Monday Night Raw debut. The company is reportedly happy with the big social numbers Odyssey's appearance has amassed.
Jones has been drafted to the WWE Raw brand twice, but people were starting to wonder what his future would hold for him due to the fact that he wasn't being used on TV. Now, the creative brain trust have found a role for Odyssey Jones, and fans are eagerly awaiting the follow-up.
WWE has seemingly planted the seeds for Xavier Woods not being too fond of Kingston calling on Jones without getting in touch with him first. During the August 5, 2024 episode of Monday Night Raw, Woods told Kofi that he didn't even know he was Odyssey's friend.
