WWE Raw Results: The Judgment Day Saga with Rhea Ripley Ahead of Bash in Berlin 2024
WWE Monday Night Raw takes place tonight inside the FLA Live Arena, and you can catch live results right here.
Fans have been anticipating what's next in the saga between The Judgment Day and the Terror Twins. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are set to collide with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin 2024 on August 31st.
What will happen with The Judgment Day and the Terror Twins tonight?
MAJOR WWE RUMOR KILLER ON STATUS OF MONDAY NIGHT RAW LEGEND AMID RELEASE CHATTER
WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Randy Orton Gets the Show Started
The number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Randy Orton, will be kicking off Monday Night Raw tonight. After delivering an RKO to titleholder Gunther last week, "The Apex Predator" is sure to have a lot to say.
After Pete Dunne viciously attacked Sheamus backstage on WWE Raw last week, injuring his hand in the process, "The Celtic Warrior" will be looking for revenge. Can Sheamus get one up on Dunne in their singles match?
Tag team gold will be at stake this evening, as the women's champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, defend against Damage CTRL and the Pure Fusion Collective.
All that and much more will be featured on the August 19, 2024 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated is delivering live coverage of the show beginning at 8 p.m. ET. All you have to do is keep refreshing this page for continuous updates.
MASSIVE WWE RETURN UPDATE ON INJURED WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN STAR (REPORT)
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.