WWE Raw Preview: Dominik Mysterio Explains Betrayal of Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024
WWE SummerSlam 2024 is in the books, and there is plenty to get to in terms of the fallout on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.
Following the biggest wrestling event of the summer, we have a new World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther defeated Damian Priest to capture WWE Raw's top male prize with an assist from Finn Balor, who betrayed his Judgment Day brethren.
It wasn't the first betrayal of the night, however, as Dominik Mysterio turned his back on Rhea Ripley in favor of Liv Morgan in the opening Women's World Championship match. The Judgment Day has now been fractured and fans are looking for answers.
What will transpire on the red brand tonight? Here's our post-SummerSlam 2024 preview for WWE Raw.
WWE Raw Preview - What Happens Next With Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins?
Controversy also surrounded the Special Guest Referee match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk during this past Saturday's PLE. Rollins, the special guest official, argued with CM Punk after the "Second City Saint" saw Seth wearing his bracelet, which had fallen on the mat earlier in the match.
Punk hit a GTS on Rollins, but McIntyre kicked Punk low and ended up winning the match. What's in store for all three men in the aftermath should be interesting.
