WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoaʻi of The Wild Samoans, Uncle of Roman Reigns, Passes Away
The wrestling world has lost another legend, as Afa Anoaʻi has passed away at the age of 81.
The news comes from Afa's son, Samu Anoa'i, who had the following to share on his Facebook page:
"It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of my father Afa Anoai Sr. It was a peaceful transition and he was surrounded by loved ones. Please respect our privacy as we morn our father."
The death of Afa comes just under two months after his brother, Sika Anoa'i passed away at the age of 79. Afa was the uncle of Roman Reigns, who is one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business today.
Legacy of Afa and Sika Anoaʻi, The Wild Samoans
The Wild Samoans may be gone in the physical, but the legacy that both Afa and Sika Anoa'i left behind won't soon be forgotten. The brothers became tag team champions under the WWE banner three times. They also ran roughshod in Mid-South Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and Stampede Wrestling to name a few.
It is thanks to the efforts and achievements of Afa and Sika that Samoans continue to excell in the wrestling industry in modern times. One of WWE's biggest storylines involves The Bloodline, which features the likes of Solo Sikoa, who claims to be the new "Tribal Chief."
We here at MMA Knockout send our condolences to the family of Afa Amituanaʻi Anoaʻi.
