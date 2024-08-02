WWE SmackDown Results: The Bloodline Captures Tag Team Gold Before SummerSlam 2024
Before we get to WWE SummerSlam 2024 tomorrow night, the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown commences and we have live results for you.
The blue brand heads to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on the last stop before the biggest wrestling event of the summer. Before their big Undisputed WWE Championship match tomorrow night, titleholder Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa will meet face-to-face.
What will happen before these two collide for SmackDown's richest prize?
WWE SUMMERSLAM 2024 PREDICTIONS: WILL ROMAN REIGNS CONFRONT THE BLOODLINE?
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Two Title Matches
WWE Tag Team Champions, DIY, will have a tough task tonight. The team will defend their gold against Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa could very well play a factor in this one.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will also be at stake this evening. Titleholders Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn put their hardware on the line against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be providing live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET. All you have to do is keep refreshing this page for live updates throughout the night, including video highlights and results.
WWE SmackDown Results (August 2, 2024)
Cody Rhodes opened the show to a thunderous ovation in Cleveland.
Rhodes said he wants to talk to Solo Sikoa, who wasted little time making his way out alone.
Rhodes told Solo he's a self-appointed Tribal Chief, while he's the actual gold standard on SmackDown. Cody said he intends to avenge Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes with Solo's blood.
Solo said Cody beat a "weak" Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns. Sikoa told Rhodes that he's going to show him how dangerous he is at SummerSlam.
Sikoa suggested making his match with Cody a Bloodline Rules match as Jackob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tona Loa surrounded the ring.
Cody said he isn't afraid of any of The Bloodline members and he accepted Solo's stipulation.
Rhodes said since the Tribal Chief isn't here he'll settle for the "wannabe."
A Carmelo Hayes vignette played, and he vowed to defeat Andrade the next time they meet in the ring.
Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
Andrade went for The Message, but Carmelo slipped out going into an ad break.
Andrade went for a superplex. Carmelo initially blocked it, but Andrade eventually pulled the move out prior to another commercial break.
Andrade threw Carmelo to the outside and hit a moonsault. Back in the ring, Carmelo countered Andrade's double knee attempt into a facebuster for a two-count.
Andrade nailed Carmelo with a back elbow. He then hit a moonsault for a near fall.
Andrade and Carmelo got in a pin exchange that was ultimately won by "El Idolo"
Winner: Andrade
Backstage, Santos Escobar told Angel and Berto that they need to get back on track, and it starts tonight.
Santos Escobar (w/Legado Del Fantasma) vs. Apollo Crews (w/Baron Corbin)
Angel tried interfering, but he was pulled from the ring apron by Corbin. Crews then knock Berto off the ring apron and hit a standing moonsault on Santos.
Someone was under the ring and pulled Corbin. This distracted Crews, who was hit with the Phantom Driver by Santos for the three.
Winner: Santos Escobar
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were interviewed by Byron Saxton. They promised to stand on business against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.
Nick Aldis was in the ring with Cleveland "dignitaries." He welcomed Logan Paul, who trashed the fans for not giving him a proper homecoming.
Paul unveiled new artwork of himself, but it was defaced with the word "Yeah" being drawn over it.
LA Knight made his entrance and said Logan is 24 hours away from losing his United States Championship. Knight then went backstage to get another banner for Logan.
Knight asked Pretty Deadly if they have a banner. The team then began singing instead. Knight then had a better idea than a banner, and drove away with his Prime vehicle.
Logan Paul accused Nick Aldis of knowing LA Knight would steal his vehicle. Aldis joked that he can take it up with Paul's "dignitaries."
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill - for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Cargill and Belair hit stereo gorilla press slams before the commercial break.
Cargill was ready to tag Belair in, but Dawn yaked Belair off the ring apron. Dawn and Fyre hit a Backstabber-Swanton combo on Jade. who kicked out at two.
Jade hit a suplex on Fyre and Dawn, and Belair got in a hot tag.
Blair Davenport interfered and sent Jade into the ring steps, causing a DQ finish. Fyre and Dawn retain their gold due to the DQ.
Winners via DQ: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
Fyre and Dawn sent Cargill crashing over the announce table after the match.
A video package played recapping the rivalry between Bayley and Nia Jax.
Backstage, Nia Jax gave Tiffany Stratton a custom Money in the Bank briefcase.
Chelsea Green and Piper Niven then confronted Tiffany. Chelsea and Tiffany argued over the color of the briefcase.
DIY (c) vs. Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu - for the WWE Tag Team Championship
Tama Tonga sent Tommaso Ciampa into the ring post prior to another commercial break.
Back from the break, Fatu hit his head on the top of the ring post, allowing Gargano to get the hot tag, while Tama was also tagged in.
Gargano hit his Spear from the apron into the ring for a near fall.
Ciampa was tagged in and hit an Air Rad Crash from the turnbuckle for a two-count.
DIY hit Shatter Machine on Tama. They set up for Meet in The Middle, but Tonga Loa distracted the referee. Solo Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike on Ciampa.
Gargano hit a Poisonrana on Fatu, but he no-sold it and hit a Samoan Drop. Fatu then hit a moonsault followed by an Implant DDT for the three.
We have new WWE Tag Team Champions.
Winners and NEW WWE Tag Team Champions: Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga
WWE OFFICIALS REPORTEDLY THRILLED WITH MONDAY NIGHT RAW SUPERSTAR, NEW CONTRACT?
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.