UFC Returns to Macau after 10 Years with November Fight Night Event
One of the final UFC events of 2024 will see the promotion return to Macau for the first time in more than 10 years.
UFC Macau Set For November
This year has seen the UFC resume a significantly more active travel schedule, and in recent months there have been UFC events in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Manchester, England, Abu Dhabi, UAE, and this weekend the promotion returns to Perth, Australia for UFC 305.
The final quarter of the year already features a trip to Paris, France as well as another stop in Abu Dhabi in October for UFC 308, and along with an announcement for UFC Edmonton on November 2 the UFC has revealed it will return to Macau for a UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23.
A special administrative region of China located below the southern mainland province of Guangdong, Macau first held a UFC event in 2012 before the promotion returned for a pair of events in 2014, the last of which was headlined by future UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping taking on Cung Le at Cotai Arena.
The UFC’s most recent trip to China was in 2019 when Zhang Weili claimed the UFC strawweight title for the first time when she knocked out Jessica Andrade in Shenzhen, and a planned return to Shanghai late last year was unfortunately scrapped in favor of moving that UFC Fight Night event to the Apex facility in Las Vegas.
No fights have been announced for the UFC’s return to Macau as of yet, but given the recent success of the promotion’s Road to UFC tournaments as well as the number of high-profile Chinese fighters on the roster there should be no shortage of Asian talent to add to the event ahead of November 23.
