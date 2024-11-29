PFL News: Rabadanov Wins $1M, Hands Primus First KO Loss Since 2006
Gadzhi Rabadanov is your latest PFL lightweight tournament champion.
Rabadanov came up against perennial contender Brent Primus as part of the PFL World Championship on November 29. It was plain sailing for the most part, with Primus landing some good shots but being controlled on the ground for the majority of the match.
This changed in the third round when the two lightweight scrappers went blow for blow, with Rabadanov coming off better. A slick 2-3 hurt Primus before some follow-up punches sent the American face-first to the canvas.
With the victory, Rabadanov secured the $1 million prize, extended his winning streak to ten, and put to bed any talk of him being a decision-merchant, now owning two finishes in four 2024 appearances. His knockout over Primus is also Primus' first KO/TKO defeat since 2006 in his fourth professional fight.
Read More PFL & MMA News
- Watch out Ngannou! PFL Champ Makes Big Callout After Snapping Opponent's 17-Fight Streak
- UFC 310: Alexander Pantoja Suggests Surprise Title Challenger after Kai Asakura
- Ian Garry Vows to Shock the World Against 'Boogeyman' Shavkhat Rakhmonov at UFC 310
- PFL 2024 World Championship Live Results & Highlights
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.