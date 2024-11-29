MMA Knockout

Watch out Ngannou! PFL Champ Makes Big Callout After Snapping Opponent's 17-Fight Streak

Denis Goltsov is the latest heavyweight elite coming from the PFL.

Look out, Francis Ngannou. Denis Goltsov is the latest PFL heavyweight champion looking for a shot at 'The Predator'.

Goltsov came up against fellow Russian phenom Oleg Popov in the heavyweight tournament final of the PFL World Championships on November 29. Popov rode a 17-fight winning streak into the fight, the longest heavyweight winning streak in any major MMA promotion.

After the heavyweights hit the canvas late into round one, Popov found a triangle-choke from his back. He later transitioned to an armbar, before switching again to a triangle-choke and putting Popov to sleep. With the win, Goltsov secured his first-ever PFL championship and the $1M prize along with it.

In his post-fight interview, Goltsov called for a fight with PFL Super Fights and lineal UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou last fought in October, smashing Renan Ferreira inside the distance. 6'7" Ferreira handed Goltsov his most recent defeat in 2023.

