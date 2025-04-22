MMA Knockout

Khamzat Chimaev blasted by UFC rival's team after sharing training photo

The Fighting Nerds are at their wits' end with Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC 317 might be a headless PPV, with reports of middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis being injured. 'DDP' was slated to defend against Khamzat Chimaev, and a host of fighters have called 'Borz' out for an interim title fight, including Caio Borralho.

In the latest development, Borralho's teammate has stepped in to defend his training partner against Chimaev's online assault.

Khamzat Chimaev choking Kevin Holland
Mauricio Ruffy slams Khamzat Chimaev for sharing Caio Borralho training photo

Following Borralho's callout of Chimaev, 'Borz' shared a photo of him choking Borralho in training.

The photo wasn't well-received by Borralho teammate Mauricio Ruffy, who called for a stop to 'this nonsense' in a post on April 21.

"Enough of this nonsense [Chimaev]," Ruffy wrote. "We all know how camp training works. [UFC] send the contract, let's take the belt. [Borralho] will be the first Fighting Nerd to win the belt."

It's generally an unwritten rule in combat sports that what happens in training is left in training. Chimaev's post is a breach of this etiquette, but it only serves to bring allure to the fight.

In terms of marketability, Borralho currently stakes the best claim for an interim title shot with Chimaev. Middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov is also eyeing the title.

