Khamzat Chimaev called out for title fight by UFC dark horse
UFC middleweights are writhing with anticipation following news that Dricus Du Plessis could be injured.
News of 'Stillknocks' being injured is still unconfirmed, but this hasn't stopped viable contenders from throwing their hats in the ring. The South African champion was expected to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 317 on International Fight Week.
With Du Plessis potentially out, fighters like Caio Borralho have made express demands of the UFC.
Caio Borralho calls for Khamzat Chimaev UFC interim title fight
Responding to the reports on Twitter, No. 6-ranked middleweight Caio Borralho called for an interim title fight with Chimaev.
"I know a guy, UFC, you know who to call," Borralho wrote.
"Interim?" He followed up.
One of the esteemed Fighting Nerds, Borralho rides a seven-fight winning streak inside the UFC, most recently dominating Jared Cannonier.
Facing some inactivity, Borralho has been calling for a fight with Nassourdine Imavov, but an interim title fight with Chimaev would be a great opportunity to prove he can back up his talk.
